F15X Turbocharger or Turbo - Components.. where to buy??
Hello!
Where to buy new turbo or only components for rebuild here in Poland?
My F15x has recently accelerated very poorly and revs a maximum of 5500 RPMs,
I gave the turbo for a check and they told me that the shaft is loose , but the turbo - components are inaccessible in Europe.
Does anyone know if there is a chance of buying new parts or a better way the new turocharger?
Thanks
4 x Honda Aquatrax f-12
1 x Honda Aquatrax f-15X
Re: F15X Turbocharger or Turbo - Components.. where to buy??
http://jetskisint.com they sell them also check out ebay.
Sent from my SM-N920V using Tapatalk
