Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: F15X Turbocharger or Turbo - Components.. where to buy?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2009 Location Poland Age 41 Posts 9 F15X Turbocharger or Turbo - Components.. where to buy?? Hello!

Where to buy new turbo or only components for rebuild here in Poland?

My F15x has recently accelerated very poorly and revs a maximum of 5500 RPMs,

I gave the turbo for a check and they told me that the shaft is loose , but the turbo - components are inaccessible in Europe.

Does anyone know if there is a chance of buying new parts or a better way the new turocharger?

Thanks

1 x Honda Aquatrax f-15X 4 x Honda Aquatrax f-121 x Honda Aquatrax f-15X #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2014 Posts 25 Re: F15X Turbocharger or Turbo - Components.. where to buy?? http://jetskisint.com they sell them also check out ebay.



