  Today, 10:20 AM #1
    p@blo
    F15X Turbocharger or Turbo - Components.. where to buy??

    Hello!
    Where to buy new turbo or only components for rebuild here in Poland?
    My F15x has recently accelerated very poorly and revs a maximum of 5500 RPMs,
    I gave the turbo for a check and they told me that the shaft is loose , but the turbo - components are inaccessible in Europe.
    Does anyone know if there is a chance of buying new parts or a better way the new turocharger?
    Thanks
  Today, 10:24 AM #2
    hondatrax03
    Re: F15X Turbocharger or Turbo - Components.. where to buy??

    http://jetskisint.com they sell them also check out ebay.

    Sent from my SM-N920V using Tapatalk
