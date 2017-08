Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: John Zigler / Watcon / RCJS #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 5,717 John Zigler / Watcon / RCJS Just want to say how easy it was to deal with John. Nice guy, knows his sh!t, and doesn't screw around on shipping. Got my parts (the right ones, too) in less time than it takes me to put my pants on. (I usually don't wear pants, buuuutttttttt....)



Thanks John! I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



