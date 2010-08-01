About 10 years ago when I knew everything I started dating a girl that lived on the lake. After seeing a couple experienced riders on modded FX1's I decided I NEEDED a stand up. So I bought 2 Ina wore out trailer from eBay. After spending all my money with SBT and my time in the garage I finally had a lake ready ski. 3 rides later I'm a pro until the ski throws me off and tackles a dock. Soon after the 2nd SBT install the seal between the top and bottom end blew out and the skis were almost given away on the local classifieds.
Now I am looking for my next project. Hopefully this time around will be more successful.
