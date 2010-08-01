Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Best 701 engine setup for 1990 superjet #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2008 Location the bay Age 22 Posts 188 Best 701 engine setup for 1990 superjet Buying a 1990 superjet tomorow

want to swap a 701 in it over the winter

What's the best setup or good setup

looking at 701 engines and I'm seeing there's

a few options I can go with

I plan to send what ever I buy to group k



i plan to ride in the Bay Area delta so I'm looking for

bottom end for free style and jumping huge yaught waves

but still want good mid power when I'm flying around with friends they have sxi and sxrs

also opinions on single bs dual carbs? Last edited by 550 standup kid; Today at 07:43 AM . js 550 with rebuilt engine from a 94 for the haters #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 50 Posts 9,578 Re: Best 701 engine setup for 1990 superjet My favorite is the true 62t. 62t cases, with dual carbs, with 62t cyl.



The porting on these is different, and IMO they do well in stock form. Can be greatly improved on with proper porting.

Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook



A dual carb ski will produce more power. However, they can be a pain in the azz to tune perfectly and get the most from them. Single carb 701 will be the easiest to tune and maintain. If all bolt on parts are equal, I tend to prefer the single carb 61X over my 62T. I know a lot of guys really like a 62T case with dual carbs and a 61X cylinder.





1. Impeller (pitch and brand are personal preference)

2. Factory B Pipe

3. Girdled head with compression of 160-180

4. MSD Ignition Enhancer.



