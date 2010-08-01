pxctoday

  Today, 07:42 AM #1
    550 standup kid
    Best 701 engine setup for 1990 superjet

    Buying a 1990 superjet tomorow
    want to swap a 701 in it over the winter
    What's the best setup or good setup
    looking at 701 engines and I'm seeing there's
    a few options I can go with
    I plan to send what ever I buy to group k

    i plan to ride in the Bay Area delta so I'm looking for
    bottom end for free style and jumping huge yaught waves
    but still want good mid power when I'm flying around with friends they have sxi and sxrs
    also opinions on single bs dual carbs?
  Today, 08:24 AM #2
    john zigler
    Re: Best 701 engine setup for 1990 superjet

    My favorite is the true 62t. 62t cases, with dual carbs, with 62t cyl.

    The porting on these is different, and IMO they do well in stock form. Can be greatly improved on with proper porting.
  Today, 09:05 AM #3
    JSNate
    Re: Best 701 engine setup for 1990 superjet

    I run a 62T/62T in my RN and used to in my SN until that engine failed. Currently running a 61X in the Square and it runs really well. No matter the 701 you choose, there are some things that simply make the engines perform very well and reliably. Can't beat a Factory B Pipe for the most noticeable improvement for any one bolt on part. If I were to start from scratch with your OEM SN, I would most likely do updates in this order. (Assuming you already acquired a 701)

    A dual carb ski will produce more power. However, they can be a pain in the azz to tune perfectly and get the most from them. Single carb 701 will be the easiest to tune and maintain. If all bolt on parts are equal, I tend to prefer the single carb 61X over my 62T. I know a lot of guys really like a 62T case with dual carbs and a 61X cylinder.


    1. Impeller (pitch and brand are personal preference)
    2. Factory B Pipe
    3. Girdled head with compression of 160-180
    4. MSD Ignition Enhancer.

    This is what I run on both of my SJ's and on my FX1's that I had.. Great set up that is reliable and powerful.
