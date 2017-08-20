Excellent condition Jetcraft Engineering Resonator for the 750 hull skis. Can be used in other applications too, such as JS conversion skis. Basically anywhere space is tight. This is probably one of the best looking ones out there period. I was running this on my Pro with a superstock 800 engine. Had more of a growl than the stock box yet doesn't sound loud at all in a rear exhaust application. It's also significantly lighter, especially with less water that collects in it. If I had to guess, I'd easily say 5 lbs lighter with the water.
I went to this resonator after the stock box just seemed to choke the power down too much. Water would collect and not blow out as well as I wanted. This is essential if you have a high hp power plant. Selling only because some ski priorities have changed and I'm getting ready to sell my pro with it's stock engine back in it.
$250 shipped within the 48. This is what I paid a few years ago from a good friend so I'm firm on that.
IMG_20170820_173303874.jpg