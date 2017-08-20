pxctoday

  Today, 07:15 AM
    theVetteman3
    theVetteman3 is offline
    theVetteman3
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Chicago / Portage, MI
    Age
    34
    Posts
    3,714

    Jetcraft Engineering Resonator for 750 SX SXI SXI PRO / Conversion Skis

    Excellent condition Jetcraft Engineering Resonator for the 750 hull skis. Can be used in other applications too, such as JS conversion skis. Basically anywhere space is tight. This is probably one of the best looking ones out there period. I was running this on my Pro with a superstock 800 engine. Had more of a growl than the stock box yet doesn't sound loud at all in a rear exhaust application. It's also significantly lighter, especially with less water that collects in it. If I had to guess, I'd easily say 5 lbs lighter with the water.

    I went to this resonator after the stock box just seemed to choke the power down too much. Water would collect and not blow out as well as I wanted. This is essential if you have a high hp power plant. Selling only because some ski priorities have changed and I'm getting ready to sell my pro with it's stock engine back in it.

    $250 shipped within the 48. This is what I paid a few years ago from a good friend so I'm firm on that.

    IMG_20170820_173303874.jpg
    Last edited by theVetteman3; Today at 07:24 AM.
    1985 JS550/800 "Pretty Red": Newmiller ported SXR 800, SXR Mikunis, 650 PJS pipe, Rhaas 750 pump conv. w/ 11/17 Hooker [56.3mph gps]
    2009 SJ:     bone stock[45.6mph gps]
    1998 SXI PRO:     800 Superstock, 3DR hull mods[TBD mph gps]
    1987 WJ650:     6M6, JD Intake Grate, 17/20, 650sx cheater pipe[42.4mph gps]
    1994 XiR: 820cc, SS porting, Novi 48mm, VForce 3, Advent, PJS side draft, 13/18 swirl     [53.7mph gps]


