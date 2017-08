Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: What does the E-Box do on a JS550? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Madison, Ohio Age 24 Posts 10 What does the E-Box do on a JS550? I just bought a 1987 JS550, and it has a switch to disconnect the battery after starting the engine because the stator doesn't work and it won't keep the battery charged. I would assume that if there's no battery power while the switch is off, that the E-box probably isn't getting any juice while the ski is running.



Is the E-box on the older jet skis just for starting? Does it do anything while you're riding?



Steve 1987 JS550



Riding Lake Erie around Madison, OH #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sacramento Age 33 Posts 179 Re: What does the E-Box do on a JS550? The e box has a starter relay in it and it houses the ignition coil and the ignition control box. The only reason I have seen a switch to kill power are skis with a total loss flywheel, it is lighter so it revs faster but does not charge the battery. Take some pics of your e box and open the small inspection port on the flywheel cover and try to snap a photo looking in there.



