Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Tune Kit Hardware #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Ridgecrest Age 27 Posts 1 Tune Kit Hardware Hi, I am a hardware engineer and I have developed a multi sensor tune kit for PWCs (really any gas engine). Currently has a RPM sensor, two temperature sensors, GPS (position + speed), and Bluetooth.



The kit allows for monitoring from an apple watch (gen 2 waterproof) over bluetooth several variables: two temperatures (possibly engine block + water), RPMs (from spark), and MPH (from GPS).



I am also creating an apple iPhone app which would allow people without apple watches to pair their phone to their ski after a ride and see these metrics.



My question, is this something that any of you would be interested in? I am trying to decide to keep the hardware / software for personal use, or start producing these kits for other riders also.



Also looking for recommendations if there are any other metrics from your skis that would be valuable to you while riding / post riding.



Attached image of current hardware, beer cap for size reference



Thanks



IMG_1117.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules