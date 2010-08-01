|
2000 XP Needs 1000 More RPM
Got an issue with my 2000 XP. Starts and runs fine, but about 1000 rpm short on top end. On the water it accelerates good, and pulls hard, and smooth, to 5700 rpm, and wont go anymore. Runs about 52 mph on the dream-o-meter. Just replaced all the fuel lines, disassembled and cleaned the carbs and fuel selector. Cleaned filter, new plugs gapped correctly, and pop offs set to specs. Butterflies hit stops, almost, (~.020" clearance). Any idea where to start. I am at 4400 ft and my GTX Ltd will turn 65-6700 rpm.
Try with valve caps off? Just had a clogged rave check on a 02 XP, was down about 1000
