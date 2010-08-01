pxctoday

  1. Yesterday, 10:32 PM #1
    TLH101
    PWCToday Regular TLH101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    Elephant Butte, New mexico
    Posts
    107

    2000 XP Needs 1000 More RPM

    Got an issue with my 2000 XP. Starts and runs fine, but about 1000 rpm short on top end. On the water it accelerates good, and pulls hard, and smooth, to 5700 rpm, and wont go anymore. Runs about 52 mph on the dream-o-meter. Just replaced all the fuel lines, disassembled and cleaned the carbs and fuel selector. Cleaned filter, new plugs gapped correctly, and pop offs set to specs. Butterflies hit stops, almost, (~.020" clearance). Any idea where to start. I am at 4400 ft and my GTX Ltd will turn 65-6700 rpm.
  2. Yesterday, 11:43 PM #2
    Benflynn
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,442

    Re: 2000 XP Needs 1000 More RPM

    Try with valve caps off? Just had a clogged rave check on a 02 XP, was down about 1000
