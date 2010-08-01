Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2000 XP Needs 1000 More RPM #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location Elephant Butte, New mexico Posts 107 2000 XP Needs 1000 More RPM Got an issue with my 2000 XP. Starts and runs fine, but about 1000 rpm short on top end. On the water it accelerates good, and pulls hard, and smooth, to 5700 rpm, and wont go anymore. Runs about 52 mph on the dream-o-meter. Just replaced all the fuel lines, disassembled and cleaned the carbs and fuel selector. Cleaned filter, new plugs gapped correctly, and pop offs set to specs. Butterflies hit stops, almost, (~.020" clearance). Any idea where to start. I am at 4400 ft and my GTX Ltd will turn 65-6700 rpm. #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,442 Re: 2000 XP Needs 1000 More RPM Try with valve caps off? Just had a clogged rave check on a 02 XP, was down about 1000 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules