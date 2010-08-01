pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:08 PM
    JSrider82
    JSrider82 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie JSrider82's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    Altona
    Age
    35
    Posts
    9

    Js 300 sx kawasaki parts for sale

    Selling some JS 300 and 300SX stand up Jet ski Parts, Some are interchangeable a couple are not. I was planning on building a ski and got a bunch of parts, but plans changed. Items look to be in good to great condition but I don't know that they function as they should, so ALL ITEMS SOLD AS IS. PM ME WHAT YOU WANT AND WHERE ITS GOING AND I'LL GET YOU A COST ON SHIPPING, I live in Canada, Just 5 min from Neche, ND, most likely I'll wait till I have a few parts to go across with to ship. (I have to pay every time, to go across with items sold)
    IMG_1198.jpg


    300SX specific parts
    Drive Shaft + Bearing Housing, nice and smooth $110
    Exhaust Pipe $50
    Ride Plate $20

    JS 300 and SX parts
    Intake Grate $10 ea.
    JS 300/440 Pump Housing and Nozzle (SX exhaust cover)$50
    Mikuni Carbs $50 each. (BN34 I think)
    *MINT* E-BOX looks brand new, $125
    Stator (all wires good, with ends. Tested)$100
    Engines, have some surface rust on the inside from sitting opened, 1 turns, but is loud, other doesn't turn. (likely Bearings) (includes Bottom End with Crank Shaft, 1 Way Clutch, Cylinder, and Head ) $50 ea.
    Engine oil pump and cover $40
    Engine clutch cover $50
    (Not Pictured) Thumb Throttle Control $45

    If you want a few of the items let me know, I'll work on the price accordingly. or make an offer. I might have a few other 300 odds and ends around, let me know if your looking for something else. Thanks
    Last edited by JSrider82; Yesterday at 10:12 PM.
