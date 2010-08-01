Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Js 300 sx kawasaki parts for sale #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location Altona Age 35 Posts 9 Js 300 sx kawasaki parts for sale Selling some JS 300 and 300SX stand up Jet ski Parts, Some are interchangeable a couple are not. I was planning on building a ski and got a bunch of parts, but plans changed. Items look to be in good to great condition but I don't know that they function as they should, so ALL ITEMS SOLD AS IS. PM ME WHAT YOU WANT AND WHERE ITS GOING AND I'LL GET YOU A COST ON SHIPPING, I live in Canada, Just 5 min from Neche, ND, most likely I'll wait till I have a few parts to go across with to ship. (I have to pay every time, to go across with items sold)

IMG_1198.jpg





300SX specific parts

Drive Shaft + Bearing Housing, nice and smooth $110

Exhaust Pipe $50

Ride Plate $20



JS 300 and SX parts

Intake Grate $10 ea.

JS 300/440 Pump Housing and Nozzle (SX exhaust cover)$50

Mikuni Carbs $50 each. (BN34 I think)

*MINT* E-BOX looks brand new, $125

Stator (all wires good, with ends. Tested)$100

Engines, have some surface rust on the inside from sitting opened, 1 turns, but is loud, other doesn't turn. (likely Bearings) (includes Bottom End with Crank Shaft, 1 Way Clutch, Cylinder, and Head ) $50 ea.

Engine oil pump and cover $40

Engine clutch cover $50

(Not Pictured) Thumb Throttle Control $45



If you want a few of the items let me know, I'll work on the price accordingly. or make an offer. I might have a few other 300 odds and ends around, let me know if your looking for something else. Thanks Last edited by JSrider82; Yesterday at 10:12 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules