Js 300 sx kawasaki parts for sale
Selling some JS 300 and 300SX stand up Jet ski Parts, Some are interchangeable a couple are not. I was planning on building a ski and got a bunch of parts, but plans changed. Items look to be in good to great condition but I don't know that they function as they should, so ALL ITEMS SOLD AS IS. PM ME WHAT YOU WANT AND WHERE ITS GOING AND I'LL GET YOU A COST ON SHIPPING, I live in Canada, Just 5 min from Neche, ND, most likely I'll wait till I have a few parts to go across with to ship. (I have to pay every time, to go across with items sold)
IMG_1198.jpg
300SX specific parts
Drive Shaft + Bearing Housing, nice and smooth $110
Exhaust Pipe $50
Ride Plate $20
JS 300 and SX parts
Intake Grate $10 ea.
JS 300/440 Pump Housing and Nozzle (SX exhaust cover)$50
Mikuni Carbs $50 each. (BN34 I think)
*MINT* E-BOX looks brand new, $125
Stator (all wires good, with ends. Tested)$100
Engines, have some surface rust on the inside from sitting opened, 1 turns, but is loud, other doesn't turn. (likely Bearings) (includes Bottom End with Crank Shaft, 1 Way Clutch, Cylinder, and Head ) $50 ea.
Engine oil pump and cover $40
Engine clutch cover $50
(Not Pictured) Thumb Throttle Control $45
If you want a few of the items let me know, I'll work on the price accordingly. or make an offer. I might have a few other 300 odds and ends around, let me know if your looking for something else. Thanks
