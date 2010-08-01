Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Need help with Jetcraft TurboMuff install 750SX #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2013 Location SoCal Age 49 Posts 137 Need help with Jetcraft TurboMuff install 750SX I'm having a brain fart and not getting the configuration of the Jetcraft Turbomuff install. If anyone is running one of these can you please post a pic.











There is a unique tube that runs behind the ebox. The tube lines up perfectly to the Jetcraft L silencer that you have there



Does it matter the direction of the turbomuff? Does it have an in and out?

