I'm having a brain fart and not getting the configuration of the Jetcraft Turbomuff install. If anyone is running one of these can you please post a pic.
There is a unique tube that runs behind the ebox. The tube lines up perfectly to the Jetcraft L silencer that you have there
Does it matter the direction of the turbomuff? Does it have an in and out?
