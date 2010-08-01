pxctoday

  Today, 09:13 PM #1
    oldguy750
    oldguy750 is online now
    PWCToday Regular oldguy750's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    SoCal
    Age
    49
    Posts
    137

    Need help with Jetcraft TurboMuff install 750SX

    I'm having a brain fart and not getting the configuration of the Jetcraft Turbomuff install. If anyone is running one of these can you please post a pic.





  Today, 09:19 PM #2
    BLRider
    BLRider is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,252

    Re: Need help with Jetcraft TurboMuff install 750SX

    There is a unique tube that runs behind the ebox. The tube lines up perfectly to the Jetcraft L silencer that you have there
  Today, 09:24 PM #3
    oldguy750
    oldguy750 is online now
    PWCToday Regular oldguy750's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    SoCal
    Age
    49
    Posts
    137

    Re: Need help with Jetcraft TurboMuff install 750SX

    Does it matter the direction of the turbomuff? Does it have an in and out?
