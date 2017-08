Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: MSX 140 with Hi Speed Engine Miss #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location Elephant Butte, New mexico Posts 106 MSX 140 with Hi Speed Engine Miss I got this 2003 MSX 140 for about the price of the trailer, so it may be worth fixing. It runs great on the trailer, but since we don't jetski on trailers, I gotta solve the issue.

Under load is has a bad miss. I pulled the plugs and they all look to be burning ok. I took this vid today to better show my issue. You can get a good idea of the issue, before the wind noise drowns out the sound. You can also see the RPM variation.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B9cgOQ7I-MA Attached Images 20170821_155852.jpg (2.63 MB, 0 views)

20170821_155852.jpg (2.63 MB, 0 views) 20170821_190600.jpg (2.63 MB, 0 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) TLH101 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules