Hi, I need some advice. I just bought this waverunner and was told it had a rebuilt sbt motor 2 years ago and hadn't been used this year. It started but it was in a warehouse with no water available to run it for more than a few seconds.
I got it home and did a compression test and found rear cylinder 115 lbs , front 20 psi. , so I pulled the head and found a big gouge in the cylinder, pulled the cylinder and found the wrist pin had slid out and destroyed the cylinder, the top ring is gone as well as the snap ring that should have held the wrist pin. The rear one that had 155 lbs has the top ring broken about in half. the tops of both pistons are beat up pretty bad as well as the head. Before I buy the top end kit with the cylinders my concern is where did all the missing metal go?
From what I can see in the lower end it looks clean, I put a magnet in there as far as I could and came out clean every time. Is there any chance it was blown out the exhaust ? Not sure how to proceed.
