Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Wamiltons carbon fiber hood #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location Coventry Age 20 Posts 30 Wamiltons carbon fiber hood I have a white carbon fiber wamiltons hood forsale.. it's off my 2016 super jet I had to trine the nose piece to fit around the stock handle pole bracket... in taking offers on it so pm me offers I don't have pictures at the moment but pm if interested and I'll get you some #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location SE CT Posts 7,869 Re: Wamiltons carbon fiber hood Location? Coventry ? R.I.P. Super Sic R.I.P. Super Sic Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) AC 46 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules