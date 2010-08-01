pxctoday

  Today, 08:10 PM #1
    pxvpwc
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    19

    No grease on driveshaft/impeller

    First off let me say a big thanks to everyone on this forum. After buying a pwc that I shouldn't have, this forum has helped immensely to work towards getting it back together and on the water.

    With that said, I just pulled the driveshaft out of the impeller and found what you see in the pictures. I read through the shop manual and from what I can find, it says just to pack it with grease and reinstall. Any ideas on how to best clean these? Would it even be recommended? There's no uneven wear and the impeller looks great.

    Thanks for any suggestions!
    Matt

    CIMG3457.JPGCIMG3459.JPG
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:24 PM #2
    john zigler
    Join Date
    Mar 2003
    Location
    wisconsin
    Age
    50
    Posts
    9,576

    Re: No grease on driveshaft/impeller

    Strong toilet bowl cleaner, or even muriatic acid will remove rust.
  Today, 09:27 PM #3
    kcr357
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    35
    Posts
    3,879

    Re: No grease on driveshaft/impeller

    Coke a cola as well
