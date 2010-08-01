Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: No grease on driveshaft/impeller #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location PA Posts 19 No grease on driveshaft/impeller First off let me say a big thanks to everyone on this forum. After buying a pwc that I shouldn't have, this forum has helped immensely to work towards getting it back together and on the water.



With that said, I just pulled the driveshaft out of the impeller and found what you see in the pictures. I read through the shop manual and from what I can find, it says just to pack it with grease and reinstall. Any ideas on how to best clean these? Would it even be recommended? There's no uneven wear and the impeller looks great.



Thanks for any suggestions!

Matt



Strong toilet bowl cleaner, or even muriatic acid will remove rust.

"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

