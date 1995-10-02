|
650sx cdi failure
I have replaced a failed cdi twice on my 650sx and each time it failed again within a day. I thought it was the rectifier causing the cdi to fail since the stator ohm Readings looked good however the cdi failed again when the rectifier was replaced.Any idea what might be the cause?
Re: 650sx cdi failure
How are you sure the CDIs have failed?
