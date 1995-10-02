Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 650sx cdi failure #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Massachusetts Posts 8 650sx cdi failure I have replaced a failed cdi twice on my 650sx and each time it failed again within a day. I thought it was the rectifier causing the cdi to fail since the stator ohm Readings looked good however the cdi failed again when the rectifier was replaced.Any idea what might be the cause? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,657 Re: 650sx cdi failure Cheap replacements ?? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 51 Posts 5,690 Re: 650sx cdi failure How are you sure the CDIs have failed?



