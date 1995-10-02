pxctoday

  1. Today, 07:46 PM #1
    Ndargi
    Ndargi is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Massachusetts
    Posts
    8

    650sx cdi failure

    I have replaced a failed cdi twice on my 650sx and each time it failed again within a day. I thought it was the rectifier causing the cdi to fail since the stator ohm Readings looked good however the cdi failed again when the rectifier was replaced.Any idea what might be the cause?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:53 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,657

    Re: 650sx cdi failure

    Cheap replacements ??
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:57 PM #3
    linkman
    linkman is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Austin, Texas, USA
    Age
    51
    Posts
    5,690

    Re: 650sx cdi failure

    How are you sure the CDIs have failed?
    Riding mostly Lake Austin

    1984 JS440
    1989 650sx
    1991 X2
    1992 750sx
    1995 900zxi (qty 2)
    1995 X2

    Quote Originally Posted by cujo View Post
    God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws....
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
