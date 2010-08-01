Having a spark issue on my 650SX. I bought a spark plug/cable tester. Hooked it up, and when firing the ski, on both cylinders, the light bulb initially blinks, just once and thereafter will not. I changed plugs, same thing, a blink/flash (indicating a spark) and then nothing thereafter. What would this be caused by. When taking the plugs out and inspecting there seems to not be any obvious residue or fouling. the cdi and electrical box were recently went through and all connections checked. Using a battery tester shows the battery at 14V when not cranking and a steady 12v when cranking. What is the issue?? Very frustrating