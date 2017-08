Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Parting 2000 xl800 (2) #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2013 Location Northbay, CA Posts 327 Parting 2000 xl800 (2) Both motors have one low compression jug. Both have good electronics, working gauges, clean carbs, good pumps with Solas impellers. Pulling out basics today, any body parts etc will have to be by request before the hulls go to the dump.



