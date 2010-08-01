pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: 62t cases

  1. Today, 04:05 PM #1
    capitalcrew
    capitalcrew is online now
    I dream skis capitalcrew's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    albany ny
    Posts
    658

    62t cases

    Two sets available, can get pictures if you really want them. They're in fair cosmetic condition. 175 shipped or 325 shipped for both sets.

    email me, I don't check in here a lot these days. Too easy to spend money. ericstaytrue@gmail.com
    Jetskis are stupid.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:06 PM #2
    Gas Mask
    Gas Mask is online now
    Top Dog Gas Mask's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2012
    Location
    Killeen TX
    Age
    20
    Posts
    1,997

    Re: 62t cases

    Good price should sell quick


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Buy/Sale/Trade Jet ski parts on FB: https://m.facebook.com/groups/809811469202373
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:46 PM #3
    capitalcrew
    capitalcrew is online now
    I dream skis capitalcrew's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    albany ny
    Posts
    658

    Re: 62t cases

    Thanks man, forgot to mention I would also trade a set for a set of 701 electronics, or 62t if you have the flywheel and stater both.

    Apparently the forum emails me still so no sweat on how you contact me
    Jetskis are stupid.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (3 members and 1 guests)

  1. Bruce in SB,
  2. capitalcrew,
  3. Gottagofast

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 