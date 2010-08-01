Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 92 SP 587 Fuel Issue #1 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2010 Location Brawley Posts 785 92 SP 587 Fuel Issue Hey all, i am having issues with my 92 seadoo sp with the SBN 38 single carb. The ski had the common bogging issue with the tempo fuel lines. So I rebuilt/cleaned the carb and cleaned the fuel system, new fuel lines and fuel filter. Once i did this, the ski ran great. Out at the lake it ran great for about an hour and a half, and then it started acting up. It completely died and when attempting to restart, it will start inititially and then bog out. Any suggestions? Thanks in advance



Note: I checked for spark in both plug connections and its good. I even put new spark plugs. Compression is 150 in both cylinders. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules