92 SP 587 Fuel Issue
Hey all, i am having issues with my 92 seadoo sp with the SBN 38 single carb. The ski had the common bogging issue with the tempo fuel lines. So I rebuilt/cleaned the carb and cleaned the fuel system, new fuel lines and fuel filter. Once i did this, the ski ran great. Out at the lake it ran great for about an hour and a half, and then it started acting up. It completely died and when attempting to restart, it will start inititially and then bog out. Any suggestions? Thanks in advance
Note: I checked for spark in both plug connections and its good. I even put new spark plugs. Compression is 150 in both cylinders.
