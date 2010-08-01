Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: X-2 holeshots the Blasters and HX in Prowatercross National Championships #1 resident guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 835 X-2 holeshots the Blasters and HX in Prowatercross National Championships Who is this Danny Ortega? Wow that X-2 is badass!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Hxkc8reJ7c



Fast forward to the 30 min mark. I get to practice with a few of the guys on the line ( Waddle, Dill and Cardone) and their spec boats are setup pretty solid. This was very impressive. Boy got skills.

Ortega is a world champion on X2

I sure do see why. Whats he running for power?

He ran us in Tulsa and waited for everyone to get to the turn bouy before he started and still caught and passed everyone. I think 800cc+ 2nd moto he fixed his wifes boat at the start line then he took off and still placed 1 or 2. the dude is 50+ years old and semi retired......

