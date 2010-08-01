|
resident guru
X-2 holeshots the Blasters and HX in Prowatercross National Championships
Who is this Danny Ortega? Wow that X-2 is badass!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Hxkc8reJ7c
Fast forward to the 30 min mark. I get to practice with a few of the guys on the line ( Waddle, Dill and Cardone) and their spec boats are setup pretty solid. This was very impressive. Boy got skills.
Re: X-2 holeshots the Blasters and HX in Prowatercross National Championships
Ortega is a world champion on X2
resident guru
Re: X-2 holeshots the Blasters and HX in Prowatercross National Championships
I sure do see why. Whats he running for power?
Re: X-2 holeshots the Blasters and HX in Prowatercross National Championships
He ran us in Tulsa and waited for everyone to get to the turn bouy before he started and still caught and passed everyone. I think 800cc+ 2nd moto he fixed his wifes boat at the start line then he took off and still placed 1 or 2. the dude is 50+ years old and semi retired......
