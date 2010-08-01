pxctoday

  Today, 01:46 PM #1
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is online now
    resident guru
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    835

    X-2 holeshots the Blasters and HX in Prowatercross National Championships

    Who is this Danny Ortega? Wow that X-2 is badass!

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Hxkc8reJ7c

    Fast forward to the 30 min mark. I get to practice with a few of the guys on the line ( Waddle, Dill and Cardone) and their spec boats are setup pretty solid. This was very impressive. Boy got skills.
  Today, 03:03 PM #2
    Scarecrow
    Scarecrow is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Mar 2002
    Location
    none ya
    Posts
    376

    Re: X-2 holeshots the Blasters and HX in Prowatercross National Championships

    Ortega is a world champion on X2
  Today, 03:11 PM #3
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is online now
    resident guru
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    835

    Re: X-2 holeshots the Blasters and HX in Prowatercross National Championships

    I sure do see why. Whats he running for power?
  Today, 03:14 PM #4
    Scarecrow
    Scarecrow is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Mar 2002
    Location
    none ya
    Posts
    376

    Re: X-2 holeshots the Blasters and HX in Prowatercross National Championships

    He ran us in Tulsa and waited for everyone to get to the turn bouy before he started and still caught and passed everyone. I think 800cc+ 2nd moto he fixed his wifes boat at the start line then he took off and still placed 1 or 2. the dude is 50+ years old and semi retired......
