hello was gonna scrap them but I thought I would see if anyone needs anything first. Have complete exhaust,intake,carb,head,cylinder (needs bored) both cases,mag cover, working electrical box (no stator) throttle cable, steering cable let me know if u need anything thanks

How much for the ebox, and would the coil/cdi work on a kawasaki x2?

Start stop switch?

