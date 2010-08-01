|
Anyone need any Kawasaki ts650 parts
hello was gonna scrap them but I thought I would see if anyone needs anything first. Have complete exhaust,intake,carb,head,cylinder (needs bored) both cases,mag cover, working electrical box (no stator) throttle cable, steering cable let me know if u need anything thanks
Re: Anyone need any Kawasaki ts650 parts
How much for the ebox, and would the coil/cdi work on a kawasaki x2?
Re: Anyone need any Kawasaki ts650 parts
