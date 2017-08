Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FX140 Cam Sensor Problems #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location florida Posts 1 Blog Entries 1 FX140 Cam Sensor Problems We recently purchased a 02 FX140 and are getting a "Check Engine" light blinking after running in water for just a couple minutes. I did a Systems Check and got a Code 24...Cam Sensor. After checking connections and condition (all fine) I went ahead and replaced it with a new one. Still getting same light. Took it out for a day on the water and had no problems....just ran it with light flashing. Has anyone else had a similar problem ? if so. how did you solve it Thx in advance Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

