787 Factorty Spec 2 with ECWI
Factory Spec 2 with water strainer, solenoid and choice of ecwi.
Price with micro touch (has 2 pins broken off but still works) $375
Price with MSD 4259 (brand new never used... might be the last brand new 4259 in existence) $500.
IMG_0369.JPGIMG_0370.JPGIMG_0371.JPG
Re: 787 Factorty Spec 2 with ECWI
Dibs on the MSD if you end up selling it seperatly
Re: 787 Factorty Spec 2 with ECWI
It's staying together for now.
