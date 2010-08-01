pxctoday

  1. Today, 12:58 PM #1
    Thomps33
    PWCToday Regular
    787 Factorty Spec 2 with ECWI

    Factory Spec 2 with water strainer, solenoid and choice of ecwi.

    Price with micro touch (has 2 pins broken off but still works) $375

    Price with MSD 4259 (brand new never used... might be the last brand new 4259 in existence) $500.
    IMG_0369.JPGIMG_0370.JPGIMG_0371.JPG
  2. Today, 01:15 PM #2
    jay booza
    Re: 787 Factorty Spec 2 with ECWI

    Dibs on the MSD if you end up selling it seperatly
  3. Today, 02:46 PM #3
    Thomps33
    Re: 787 Factorty Spec 2 with ECWI

    It's staying together for now.
