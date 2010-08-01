Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Shaft Alignment on a 96 Speedster #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2010 Location Lambertville NJ Posts 110 Shaft Alignment on a 96 Speedster Hey there, hope someone can help:



I just replaced the port side motor and motor mounts in a 96 Speedster and while we were at it, we replaced the shaft since it was starting to show some pitting.



We shimmed the motor mounts the same as the old ones as my assumption was (and still is) that the mounts were the same height/thickness as the stock OEMs were when the motor left the factory. Over the years as the old mounts compressed and wore we threw a 1/32 shim in between the top of the mount and the basket.....whether it really did anything I don't know but the shaft seemed more true than without it.



I've always struggled with this shaft alignment and our "alignment tool" is a piece of EMT pipe run through the hull, connected to the PTO and out the back of the boat and we check for deviation or "hop" in it as we turn the PTO.



Here's my question:

Is there a better ,more accurate way to check shaft alignment?



And here's why:



While everything is back together, at certain RPMs the graphite bushing and SS collar almost seem to wobble and water comes into the boat at an alarming rate. With the motor off or even at idle, the packing is bone dry, no issues. It's just these certain RPMs or maybe angles that the boat is at, where water rushes in through that packing.



