Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ZXI Maintenance #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2012 Location Fairport, NY Age 37 Posts 13 ZXI Maintenance I bought my first ski, a 2002 ZXI 1100 from some friends last year, and after throwing new plugs, reeds, gaskets, and flame arrestor tubes into it, I've had my share of fun with it this past summer.



Recently, I learned about the bypass outlet and making sure that's clear and flowing (it is now), and some other maintenance items that I didn't know about.



I'm also noticing what I can only equate to a slipping clutch. I'm thinking I may have to pull the pump and inspect the prop and the wear ring (I'm really hoping it's the prop). I can still see 60+ on the speedo, but from a dead stop, especially when playing around with 180's and 360's, it just doesn't have much umph. It revs right up but doesn't have any pull. The trim (and KATS) doesn't work, so maybe this has something to do with it, and the trim needs some manual adjustment. Any thoughts on this?



Is there anything else I should check into with this in terms of maintenance and wear items? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules