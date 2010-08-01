|
|
-
Kawasaki 1100 parts
complete pump assemblies preferably off a stx but will take zxi ones as well.
Steering and reverse cables
stock expansion chamber
Stock waterbox
Let me know what you have,
608-445-2732
(call/text)
-
Thinks everythng sux =)
Top Dog
Re: Kawasaki 1100 parts
i have a zxi1100 im parting out
if any of that will work lmk
jason
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules