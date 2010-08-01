pxctoday

  Today, 09:52 AM #1
    Eastonbighitter
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    21
    Posts
    83

    Kawasaki 1100 parts

    complete pump assemblies preferably off a stx but will take zxi ones as well.

    Steering and reverse cables

    stock expansion chamber

    Stock waterbox

    Let me know what you have,

    608-445-2732
    (call/text)
  Today, 09:58 AM #2
    vomitspot
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    lost
    Age
    43
    Posts
    1,489
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Kawasaki 1100 parts

    i have a zxi1100 im parting out
    if any of that will work lmk
    jason
    nina hagen daz
