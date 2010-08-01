Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 Waveraider 1100 "hole shot bog" #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location NC Posts 15 96 Waveraider 1100 "hole shot bog" I have owned this waveraider since 2002. It has 205 hours but has been properly winterized each season, always started and ran great until this year. Back in the spring, took it to the lake for daughter to ride. It would turn over but didn't want to start. A quick couple of shots of starting fluid and it fired up and idled great. She took it out but it did not want to accelerate off of idle. She pulled the choke out a little and it took off; as soon as it was up on plane she pushed the choke home. Id continued to act like this for a couple of more rides so I figured the carbs could use a rebuild. I pulled the rack and rebuild all three with new mikuni kits. Miraculously all three filter screens were clean and only number 1 has some greenish coorosion in the needle seat [cleaned it up] and put all back together. It seemed to run a lot better but still bogged a little at take off. Put new fuel and spark plugs in. It sat for a couple of weeks so I took it out this past weekend. UGGHHH, the take off bog is there in a big way. pull the choke a little and off she goes or just feather the throttle a bit until up on plane. it otherwise runs great and top speed is still 62 on the dreamometer.



Oh and compression is 118,118,118.



