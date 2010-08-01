|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
92 TS 650 spark arrestor
Does anybody have a part number for a aftermarket spark arrestor for a TS 650 , I just picked up a decent TS Thursday , My wife always wanted a TS again , it was her first ski back in 98 , we bought our first skis a 92 TS 650 and a 95 zxi 750 from a friend and she really loved the TS so i finally found one and its missing the air tube and box , it just has the factory flame arrestor on the carb , So i was wondering if they make a aftermarket one for it ? Thanks Bryan.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules