Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hello from Canada! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location ontario canada Age 44 Posts 1 Hello from Canada! Hello I am in Hamilton Ontario Canada. looking for two skis never had one before, for my cottage. Prices here are nuts in Ontario $2800CDN for 1997 and looking to get them from around the buffalo area.

Looking for assistance budget is around $2000 US and wondering what I should stay away from other than Polaris. OR what is recommended. From what I can see it seems I can get 1995 to 1997 years possibly 2 on a double trailer. now that it is coming to the end of the season do value drop down as demand does and them come back up in the spring?



Any assistance would be appreciated.

