Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB bigger 650sx carb #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2015 Location Oswego, KS Age 27 Posts 109 WTB bigger 650sx carb Just recently acquired a 650sx would really like to swap out this 28 carb. Anyone out there have a carb and intake package to hook me up with. Would really like a 44 SBN setup if I could without spending a fortune. Or something else that would be an easy swap? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2012 Location Buena Park, CA Age 32 Posts 76 Re: WTB bigger 650sx carb I have a 38 kehein 50 shipped



