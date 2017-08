Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: ISO: 2000 STX 900 Igniter/E-box #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Ypsilanti, Mi Age 30 Posts 34 ISO: 2000 STX 900 Igniter/E-box Looking for an igniter or e-box for a 2000 STX 900. Thank you! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,166 Re: ISO: 2000 STX 900 Igniter/E-box some usefull info > make sure the one that you get has the same part number as your existing one ,



modded X2 650



stock looking ZXI 900 ""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """



Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....





Originally Posted by hyosung

so when you say i """ hammer and slap things together " "" this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID 2 x 650 sx custom build (my toys) http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=425767 modded X2 650stock looking ZXI 900""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """Jerry Rigging is my specialty.....Originally Posted byso when you say i """ hammer and slap things together """ this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2011 Location Toledo, OH / Manitou Beach, MI Age 33 Posts 454 Re: ISO: 2000 STX 900 Igniter/E-box Sent you a pm



Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules