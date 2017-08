Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 Bendix washer? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2011 Location vancouver, wa Age 34 Posts 409 750 Bendix washer? hey guys,



does the bendix in a 750 BP absolutely NEED the super thin washer on it? i have the spring, i just lost the washer. not sure where it is, but it is gone. my garage ate it. ive also tried to look for that washer and no luck. apparently it is a 12mmx24mmx1mm. that kind of thin washer is impossible to find and i dont wanna buy a new bendix just to have a washer. thanks! 1994 kawasaki ss/xi R&D top loader, Ocean Pro ride plate, ss 9/17

1994 kawasaki ss/xi R&D top loader, Ocean Pro ride plate, ss 9/17

1995 kawasaki 750 zxi stock at the moment. (wife's rig)

