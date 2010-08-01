|
ZXI900 stater cooler?
So, I have very little clearance and it would give me a ton of clearance if I did away with the cooler on the stator cover. Seems like it'd be ok, but I'm not 100% sure....hence, why I'm asking.
I've already removed the auto oiler, just would like to removed the plate on the front of the motor.....it's a jet jon conversion.
Thanks for any help,
~Joe
BTW: this is a 95 model.
Re: ZXI900 stater cooler?
Can you post a picture of the said "cooler" you speak of.
