pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 11:42 PM #1
    Kokamo
    Kokamo is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Liberty Hill, Texas
    Age
    37
    Posts
    14

    ZXI900 stater cooler?

    So, I have very little clearance and it would give me a ton of clearance if I did away with the cooler on the stator cover. Seems like it'd be ok, but I'm not 100% sure....hence, why I'm asking.

    I've already removed the auto oiler, just would like to removed the plate on the front of the motor.....it's a jet jon conversion.

    Thanks for any help,

    ~Joe

    BTW: this is a 95 model.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:25 AM #2
    TaintlessEd
    TaintlessEd is offline
    PWCToday Guru TaintlessEd's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Lake Elsinore
    Age
    26
    Posts
    320

    Re: ZXI900 stater cooler?

    Can you post a picture of the said "cooler" you speak of.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 