ZXI900 stater cooler?

So, I have very little clearance and it would give me a ton of clearance if I did away with the cooler on the stator cover. Seems like it'd be ok, but I'm not 100% sure....hence, why I'm asking.



I've already removed the auto oiler, just would like to removed the plate on the front of the motor.....it's a jet jon conversion.



Thanks for any help,



~Joe



BTW: this is a 95 model.

Re: ZXI900 stater cooler?
Can you post a picture of the said "cooler" you speak of.





