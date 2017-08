Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650sx questions #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2015 Location Oswego, KS Age 27 Posts 108 650sx questions So all I got a new to me 650sx has almost every bolt on part on it except a carb? Last one I had prior I put on a 38 Keihin on had trouble with throttle linkage being different.. So off what skis should I look for? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2016 Location Colorado Posts 120 Re: 650sx questions I found a Keihin CDKII 40 off of a 750 which worked very nicely. You'll need a 91+ intake manifold and it will need to be bored somewhat. Otherwise, you can go with an SBN44 but you'll need either an a/m manifold or a $30 adapter to go with your 91+ manifold. You could also potentially modify a 750 single carb manifold to fit by drilling new mounting holes.



AM. 1986 JS550 Ported, PJS head, SBN44, Enlarged water passages, Skat 12/15, OP Rideplate, Westcoast grate



1989 JS650SX Milled head, Keihin 40mm CDKII, Rear Exhaust, Enlarged water passages, SS impeller, OP Rideplate, L&S grate



