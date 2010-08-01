Thread: ZXI Handling ??

After riding ~2 hours tonight thought I would ask a couple questions regarding the handling on these. This is the first and only jetski I have ever ridden so I have no other to compare to. It seems to always wash out the tail if you are turning at say 1/2 throttle speed (No speedo so I don't know speed).
Also it always seems to FEEL like the tail wants to come around whenever you are turning or at least it doesn't give you a warm fuzzy that it's NOT going to LOL.
Is this normal for the ZXI? Kind of like the inherrent headshake was on my '86CR250? Just Gas it, shut up, go fast and forget about it?
I know it seems to wander easily at speed but it doesn't feel uncomfortable at speed like it's gonna dart off or anything.
Are there typical mods people do to these to improve the handling?