Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: ZXI Handling ?? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2017 Location NH Posts 115 ZXI Handling ?? After riding ~2 hours tonight thought I would ask a couple questions regarding the handling on these. This is the first and only jetski I have ever ridden so I have no other to compare to. It seems to always wash out the tail if you are turning at say 1/2 throttle speed (No speedo so I don't know speed).



Also it always seems to FEEL like the tail wants to come around whenever you are turning or at least it doesn't give you a warm fuzzy that it's NOT going to LOL.



Is this normal for the ZXI? Kind of like the inherrent headshake was on my '86CR250? Just Gas it, shut up, go fast and forget about it?



I know it seems to wander easily at speed but it doesn't feel uncomfortable at speed like it's gonna dart off or anything.



Are there typical mods people do to these to improve the handling? 1998 ZXI 1100

Jet-ski Obsessive compulsive disorder #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2012 Location jacksonville, fl Age 45 Posts 96 Re: ZXI Handling ?? Yes.... zxi gets very flat at the back hull and she likes to spin... feels very loose in the @ss.... get rid of the stock sponsons for aftermarket (that cause proposing anyway) and get a different ride plate... i was lucky enough to get one of the last shred master plates made..... and a DIY 2" nozzle extension out of PVC will help as well...



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G900A using Tapatalk 2001 Kawasaki ZXi 1100cc

CDKII Triple Carb | R&D Power Plenum | +1.5 Wossners | HotRods Crank | R&D Intake | Shredmaster Ride Plate

Solas Concord 13/19 | Dual Cooling | Jetworks FCV Stinger Mod | Temp Sensor Mod | Waterbox Mod | DIY 2" Nozzle Extension



2001 Seadoo XP 951CC

PROK F/A's Rejetted | +1.5 Wossners | 97.5 Unicorn Pipe | Solas Concord 15/20 | Solas Intake Grate | PJs Finger Throttle

Silver/Tangerine Candy Apple/Yellow Paint | Carbon Fiber Vinyl Seat | TrimFix | Rhaas Urethane Mounts #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2017 Location NH Posts 115 Re: ZXI Handling ?? Thx macaddict for the feedback,

I love the ski so far the power when the powerband kicks in is great! What sponsons do you have?



I can see me trying to catch up to the mods you have done to yours this coming winter! 1998 ZXI 1100

Jet-ski Obsessive compulsive disorder #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2012 Location jacksonville, fl Age 45 Posts 96 Re: ZXI Handling ?? I actually made my own sponsons from some 1/2 plexiglass I got off a display case... 2 cases actually... enough to make about 4 different sets of sponsons on 3 skis... playing around with ideas, camber, fin design etc. But hahahhaaaa... yeah... I need to get my mutant ski back in the water first.... doing a complete rebuilt and full port job of the cylinders and cases.... really hope to have it done in the next month.... really miss that ski... soooooo much fun surf jumping with it....



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G900A using Tapatalk 2001 Kawasaki ZXi 1100cc

CDKII Triple Carb | R&D Power Plenum | +1.5 Wossners | HotRods Crank | R&D Intake | Shredmaster Ride Plate

Solas Concord 13/19 | Dual Cooling | Jetworks FCV Stinger Mod | Temp Sensor Mod | Waterbox Mod | DIY 2" Nozzle Extension



2001 Seadoo XP 951CC

PROK F/A's Rejetted | +1.5 Wossners | 97.5 Unicorn Pipe | Solas Concord 15/20 | Solas Intake Grate | PJs Finger Throttle

Silver/Tangerine Candy Apple/Yellow Paint | Carbon Fiber Vinyl Seat | TrimFix | Rhaas Urethane Mounts #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2017 Location NH Posts 115 Re: ZXI Handling ?? Cool,

I am a machinist and have my own shop with machining centers and lathes. I was also thinking about trying to make my own. Hell a few of the ones i've seen looked like they were just routed out of HDPE which I have access to as well. Do you have any pictures of yours? 1998 ZXI 1100

Jet-ski Obsessive compulsive disorder #6 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2012 Location jacksonville, fl Age 45 Posts 96 Re: ZXI Handling ?? Sorry... no pics as the ski is in pieces at the moment. I have heard of using the plastic material for cutting boards as well, but too much give IMO.... sure wish I had those kinds of tools at my disposal. .. could do alot cooler stuff. .. and alot faster....



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G900A using Tapatalk 2001 Kawasaki ZXi 1100cc

CDKII Triple Carb | R&D Power Plenum | +1.5 Wossners | HotRods Crank | R&D Intake | Shredmaster Ride Plate

Solas Concord 13/19 | Dual Cooling | Jetworks FCV Stinger Mod | Temp Sensor Mod | Waterbox Mod | DIY 2" Nozzle Extension



2001 Seadoo XP 951CC

PROK F/A's Rejetted | +1.5 Wossners | 97.5 Unicorn Pipe | Solas Concord 15/20 | Solas Intake Grate | PJs Finger Throttle

