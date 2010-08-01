Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: another newb question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location alabama Posts 8 another newb question 96 venture.....since the carbs are tied together, does the idle adjustment on the rear carb come into play? trying to adjust the idle, and I can back the front adjuster off to where it doesn't even touch, and the butterflies are still slightly open, I guess my question is, could the rear adjustment keep both the front and rear butterflies from closing all the way. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location alabama Posts 8 Re: another newb question also, I have 2 of these, and on the other one the butterflies are closing further and it idles slower. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

