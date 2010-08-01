|
another newb question
96 venture.....since the carbs are tied together, does the idle adjustment on the rear carb come into play? trying to adjust the idle, and I can back the front adjuster off to where it doesn't even touch, and the butterflies are still slightly open, I guess my question is, could the rear adjustment keep both the front and rear butterflies from closing all the way.
Re: another newb question
also, I have 2 of these, and on the other one the butterflies are closing further and it idles slower.
