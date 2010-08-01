pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:12 PM #1
    KB2017
    KB2017 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    alabama
    Posts
    8

    another newb question

    96 venture.....since the carbs are tied together, does the idle adjustment on the rear carb come into play? trying to adjust the idle, and I can back the front adjuster off to where it doesn't even touch, and the butterflies are still slightly open, I guess my question is, could the rear adjustment keep both the front and rear butterflies from closing all the way.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:17 PM #2
    KB2017
    KB2017 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    alabama
    Posts
    8

    Re: another newb question

    also, I have 2 of these, and on the other one the butterflies are closing further and it idles slower.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 