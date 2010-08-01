Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha wave raider firing question!! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location Munford Age 34 Posts 34 Yamaha wave raider firing question!! I have a question some of y'all may be able to help me out with!! I have a 1994 Yamaha wave raider 700 anyway I have been back and forth on what is going on! But my question is! Originally I put a new stator and cdi box and seems like at low Rpms it's loosing fire! Just wondering

if anyone has put any cheap stators and cdis on anything because it seems like it's breaking down fire at low Rpms I'm just curious if them cheaper no doubt chinease ones are or can cause this issue ! It seems to take forever to clear out at idle but once it's cleared it will run great I have done everything I can think of so far ! One other possibility is what if I had the stator mis aligned how the backplate can be moved ! Anyway thanks for the help anyone cause I have no idea at this point Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) don37725 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules