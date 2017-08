Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB Usable 657 Crank and or a complete engine #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2007 Location Cincinnati Ohio Age 36 Posts 403 WTB Usable 657 Crank and or a complete engine looking for a decent 657 crank shipped to 45157 would consider a drop in engine.



thanks

I've got a clean drop in for 300 plus shipping. I can text pics when I'm around it tomorrow if you want.

