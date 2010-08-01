pxctoday

  Today, 02:43 PM #1
    aggrovated
    So yesterday High pitch squeal coming from my X-2 Gen 2

    A slight loss of power...but still rides. I immediately shut her off and got towed back home. The engine still seemed strong.
    Any guess as to what it might be? pump? bearing? impeller?
    I haven't taken it out of the lake to look at it yet.
  Today, 03:17 PM #2
    Myself
    Re: So yesterday High pitch squeal coming from my X-2 Gen 2

    First guess on a squeal is a bearing, commonly in the pump. Compression check first.
  Today, 04:49 PM #3
    aggrovated
    Re: So yesterday High pitch squeal coming from my X-2 Gen 2

    Heh! That was mine as well... Not drunk today... so I looked and woohoo! it was simply a loose exhaust pipe. the couplers came loose in the heavy chop at wot!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 