Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: So yesterday High pitch squeal coming from my X-2 Gen 2 #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,235 So yesterday High pitch squeal coming from my X-2 Gen 2 A slight loss of power...but still rides. I immediately shut her off and got towed back home. The engine still seemed strong.

Any guess as to what it might be? pump? bearing? impeller?

First guess on a squeal is a bearing, commonly in the pump. Compression check first.



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Heh! That was mine as well... Not drunk today... so I looked and woohoo! it was simply a loose exhaust pipe. the couplers came loose in the heavy chop at wot!

