  Today, 02:42 PM #1
    jetRick
    jetRick is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    26

    99 XPL Carb Adjustment

    Hi Everyone , my 99 XPL is factory stock with the exception of being bored 20 thousandths over . Compression tests 145 in both cylinders front and rear of the 951 engine . Both carbs are jetted like the 98 XPL . Low jets are # 82 . High Speed jets are # 165 . It starts and runs great up to 4,000 RPM , then runs weigh to lean and tries to stall as RPM increases from 4,000 rpm .
    My high speed needle adjustments are closed as the factory manual settings recommend . I am running the factory air box setup with no modifications . All fuel system components have been replaced new with quality parts .
    I think it's time to open the high speed mixture needles and see if it fixes the problem with it trying to stall above 4,000 rpm . I am only 651 feet above sea level and have been told that sea level shouldn't make any difference .
    What do you guys that know have to say . PLEASE SPEAK UP . Thanks for the help . Rick
  Today, 03:08 PM #2
    jetRick
    jetRick is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    26

    Re: 99 XPL Carb Adjustment

    One thing I left out is that when I open the choke around 1/4th it quits starving for fuel .
  Today, 03:16 PM #3
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,528

    Re: 99 XPL Carb Adjustment

    Were all fuel fittings scraped out clean when carbs were redone? They require scraped out and then cleaned out. They get completely plugged with the green goo.
    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
  Today, 03:36 PM #4
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,646

    Re: 99 XPL Carb Adjustment

    Have also seen a lot of plugged pulse fittings at the case due to green goo.
