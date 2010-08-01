Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 99 XPL Carb Adjustment #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Missouri Posts 26 99 XPL Carb Adjustment Hi Everyone , my 99 XPL is factory stock with the exception of being bored 20 thousandths over . Compression tests 145 in both cylinders front and rear of the 951 engine . Both carbs are jetted like the 98 XPL . Low jets are # 82 . High Speed jets are # 165 . It starts and runs great up to 4,000 RPM , then runs weigh to lean and tries to stall as RPM increases from 4,000 rpm .

My high speed needle adjustments are closed as the factory manual settings recommend . I am running the factory air box setup with no modifications . All fuel system components have been replaced new with quality parts .

I think it's time to open the high speed mixture needles and see if it fixes the problem with it trying to stall above 4,000 rpm . I am only 651 feet above sea level and have been told that sea level shouldn't make any difference .

What do you guys that know have to say . PLEASE SPEAK UP . Thanks for the help . Rick #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Missouri Posts 26 Re: 99 XPL Carb Adjustment One thing I left out is that when I open the choke around 1/4th it quits starving for fuel . #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,528 Re: 99 XPL Carb Adjustment Were all fuel fittings scraped out clean when carbs were redone? They require scraped out and then cleaned out. They get completely plugged with the green goo. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,646 Re: 99 XPL Carb Adjustment Have also seen a lot of plugged pulse fittings at the case due to green goo. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules