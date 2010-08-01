|
|
-
99 XPL Carb Adjustment
Hi Everyone , my 99 XPL is factory stock with the exception of being bored 20 thousandths over . Compression tests 145 in both cylinders front and rear of the 951 engine . Both carbs are jetted like the 98 XPL . Low jets are # 82 . High Speed jets are # 165 . It starts and runs great up to 4,000 RPM , then runs weigh to lean and tries to stall as RPM increases from 4,000 rpm .
My high speed needle adjustments are closed as the factory manual settings recommend . I am running the factory air box setup with no modifications . All fuel system components have been replaced new with quality parts .
I think it's time to open the high speed mixture needles and see if it fixes the problem with it trying to stall above 4,000 rpm . I am only 651 feet above sea level and have been told that sea level shouldn't make any difference .
What do you guys that know have to say . PLEASE SPEAK UP . Thanks for the help . Rick
-
Re: 99 XPL Carb Adjustment
One thing I left out is that when I open the choke around 1/4th it quits starving for fuel .
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 99 XPL Carb Adjustment
Were all fuel fittings scraped out clean when carbs were redone? They require scraped out and then cleaned out. They get completely plugged with the green goo.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 99 XPL Carb Adjustment
Have also seen a lot of plugged pulse fittings at the case due to green goo.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules