How to tow a 06 VX in water?
I was talking to a guy yesterday and the topic of towing a waverunner in water came up and he said you should never do it unless you clamp off some line to prevent the water from backing up into the engine. Is this true? I've never heard of that, but I've never had to do it either. Which line is it on an 06 VX?
Thanks!
Jeff
Coolant Path - FX140, 2002, Yamaha
The coolant path on many Yamaha engines goes past the exhaust valves. As long as exhaust is coming out of the cylinders, coolant (water) cannot enter the cylinder. I think this is what he is referring to. I think what he is saying is that if the engine is not running, it is possible to force water (pasted the open exhaust valves) and into the cylinders, by towing. Here is a photo of the coolant intake on my FX140 IMG_4581. by divepassion, on Flickr
Re: How to tow a 06 VX in water?
it is a good idea to clamp the water feed line on any jet ski before towing , it is possible for the cooling system to create a siphon and fill the motor with water ,it would be very rare on a four stroke but it could happen so why chance it , you can get a fuel line clamp from a tool shop to do the job for about 10 bucks .
Hose - FX140, Coolant Inlet
On my machine it is Item 60 on the schematic (not positive but pretty sure) http://www.yamahapartshouse.com/oemp...318d/exhaust-2
Re: How to tow a 06 VX in water?
Thank you Lee and hyosung! That does make sense. Can you show me what hose I'm supposed to clamp?
