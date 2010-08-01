Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: How to tow a 06 VX in water? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2013 Location Newburgh, IN Posts 20 How to tow a 06 VX in water? I was talking to a guy yesterday and the topic of towing a waverunner in water came up and he said you should never do it unless you clamp off some line to prevent the water from backing up into the engine. Is this true? I've never heard of that, but I've never had to do it either. Which line is it on an 06 VX?



Thanks!

Jeff #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2013 Location Charleston SC Age 65 Posts 176 Coolant Path - FX140, 2002, Yamaha The coolant path on many Yamaha engines goes past the exhaust valves. As long as exhaust is coming out of the cylinders, coolant (water) cannot enter the cylinder. I think this is what he is referring to. I think what he is saying is that if the engine is not running, it is possible to force water (pasted the open exhaust valves) and into the cylinders, by towing. Here is a photo of the coolant intake on my FX140 IMG_4581. by divepassion, on Flickr Last edited by Lee Taylor; Today at 09:59 AM . Owner. Rider. Maintenance. 15yrs.

Video: Owner. Rider. Maintenance. 15yrs.2002 Yamaha. FX140. 1000cc. Cruiser. Collectors model.2017 Lowes Stryker 16. Mercury 50hp 4-stroke.Video: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?lis...CHDiKr9UqpdsAV #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,164 Re: How to tow a 06 VX in water? it is a good idea to clamp the water feed line on any jet ski before towing , it is possible for the cooling system to create a siphon and fill the motor with water ,it would be very rare on a four stroke but it could happen so why chance it , you can get a fuel line clamp from a tool shop to do the job for about 10 bucks .



it is a good idea to clamp the water feed line on any jet ski before towing , it is possible for the cooling system to create a siphon and fill the motor with water ,it would be very rare on a four stroke but it could happen so why chance it , you can get a fuel line clamp from a tool shop to do the job for about 10 bucks .

On my machine it is Item 60 on the schematic (not positive but pretty sure) http://www.yamahapartshouse.com/oemp...318d/exhaust-2

Thank you Lee and hyosung! That does make sense. Can you show me what hose I'm supposed to clamp?

