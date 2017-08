Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2004 STX 12F turning over but not starting #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2008 Location Manassas, Va Posts 9 2004 STX 12F turning over but not starting I have a 04 STX-12F that ran fine Thursday then on Friday it acted up started loosing power when going around 30 but engine was still running then it would catch back in. When I was able to look at it Saturday it would turnover but not start Did not seem like spark plugs were getting fuel. Any ideas? Hoping it maybe fuel filter but I could not get that out. Tucked away and would not accept a socket. Poor design placement #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,164 Re: 2004 STX 12F turning over but not starting replace the fuel pump!dont get ripped buying genuine or used from dodgy sellers on here , almost any in tank EFI pump will fit , a random choice of one that will work http://www.ebay.com/itm/38mm-Fuel-Pu...wAAOSwuaFZeXgx Last edited by hyosung; Today at 09:59 AM .



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) hyosung

