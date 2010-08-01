pxctoday

  1. Today, 02:09 PM #1
    ClickityClack
    PWCToday Newbie
    Aug 2017
    NC
    31
    2

    1999 GP1200 Steering Cable Lube Procedure

    Looking for some assistance with figuring out how to lube the steering cables on my 99 GP1200. Anyone know of the procedure? I checked the service manual but couldn't find anything.
  2. Today, 03:17 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Dec 2003
    Sunny Fla
    25,638

    Re: 1999 GP1200 Steering Cable Lube Procedure

    Buy a new one & install.

    http://www.shopsbt.com/jetski/yamaha...1997-1999.html
  3. Today, 03:22 PM #3
    ClickityClack
    Aug 2017
    NC
    31
    2

    Re: 1999 GP1200 Steering Cable Lube Procedure

    Buying a new cable when the old one just needs to be lubed seems a bit overkill...
  4. Today, 03:47 PM #4
    JC-SuperJet
    Jul 2013
    Cypress, TX
    562

    Re: 1999 GP1200 Steering Cable Lube Procedure

    https://www.motionpro.com/product/08-0182

    Cable Luber.jpg
  5. Today, 05:28 PM #5
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Dec 2003
    Sunny Fla
    25,638

    Re: 1999 GP1200 Steering Cable Lube Procedure

    Good luck !!!
