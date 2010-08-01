|
|
-
1999 GP1200 Steering Cable Lube Procedure
Looking for some assistance with figuring out how to lube the steering cables on my 99 GP1200. Anyone know of the procedure? I checked the service manual but couldn't find anything.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 1999 GP1200 Steering Cable Lube Procedure
-
Re: 1999 GP1200 Steering Cable Lube Procedure
Buying a new cable when the old one just needs to be lubed seems a bit overkill...
-
I dream skis
Re: 1999 GP1200 Steering Cable Lube Procedure
Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 03:48 PM.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 1999 GP1200 Steering Cable Lube Procedure
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- Grumpy Old Guy
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules