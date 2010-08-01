pxctoday

  Today, 01:18 PM
    seadooglen
    seadooglen is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2011
    Location
    Toronto
    Age
    55
    Posts
    19

    97 sportster shuts down WOT after 30 second

    I have a 97 sportster with a single 720 in it, that runs fine at slow and mid speeds, but at full speed shuts off as if you pulled the lanyard off. Starts right back up will run at low and mid speeds all day but only 20 -30 sec at full speed. Carbs have been rebuilt and when that made no difference I ran a direct fuel line from tank to carbs and again no change. So I don't think it a fuel problem. I was thinking it may be the Reg/Ref but someone said that it wont effect a 720. Anyone have any ideas what to try next.
  Today, 01:22 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,636

    Re: 97 sportster shuts down WOT after 30 second

    You have a fuel issue IMO

    What kits did you use to rebuild carbs ??
  Today, 01:31 PM
    seadooglen
    seadooglen is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2011
    Location
    Toronto
    Age
    55
    Posts
    19

    Re: 97 sportster shuts down WOT after 30 second

    I rebuilt them with WSM kits. I have never had problems with there kits but Ill try a set of Mikuni kits and see what happens.
  Today, 01:33 PM
    seadooglen
    seadooglen is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2011
    Location
    Toronto
    Age
    55
    Posts
    19

    Re: 97 sportster shuts down WOT after 30 second

    What IMO stand for
  Today, 01:43 PM
    seadooglen
    seadooglen is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2011
    Location
    Toronto
    Age
    55
    Posts
    19

    Re: 97 sportster shuts down WOT after 30 second

    OK figured out IMO
