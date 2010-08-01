|
97 sportster shuts down WOT after 30 second
I have a 97 sportster with a single 720 in it, that runs fine at slow and mid speeds, but at full speed shuts off as if you pulled the lanyard off. Starts right back up will run at low and mid speeds all day but only 20 -30 sec at full speed. Carbs have been rebuilt and when that made no difference I ran a direct fuel line from tank to carbs and again no change. So I don't think it a fuel problem. I was thinking it may be the Reg/Ref but someone said that it wont effect a 720. Anyone have any ideas what to try next.
You have a fuel issue IMO
What kits did you use to rebuild carbs ??
I rebuilt them with WSM kits. I have never had problems with there kits but Ill try a set of Mikuni kits and see what happens.
