|
|
-
Buzz noise when trying to start Sea Doo RX
Took the ski out last weekend, ran perfect. Tried starting and it makes a buzzing noise like a broken doorbell. The sound is coming from the relay area. Installed a brand new relay and no luck. Any Ideas?
-
Re: Buzz noise when trying to start Sea Doo RX
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- kcr357
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules