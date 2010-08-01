Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: GTX 97 bogs during transition from idle to mid-throttle #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2009 Location Utah Posts 89 GTX 97 bogs during transition from idle to mid-throttle I thought I would try to get some expert advise from you forum members. You have been very helpful in the past.



I have a 97 GTX with 142 hrs. I have been experiencing difficulty transitioning from idle to mid-throttle. The ski just bogs badly. You have to modulate the throttle to get it through the transition. Once you get through the transition it runs great. I checked the cylinder compression (145 psi at 4200 ft). I rebuilt the carbs and keep everything stock. The pop-off pressure is 27 psi which is within specs for this engine. I checked the fuel pump to see if it would hold 4psi for 30 sec. It didn't so I replaced the pump medal cover because it was leaking and would not seal even with two gaskets. The new cover resolved the issue. I installed a fuel primer system which helped the starting issue so I do not have to crank the engine for an extended period to get it started. I now hit the plunger three times and the engine immediately fires. I did not have a new set of plugs to check for lean or rich carb issue between idle and mid-throttle. However, I adjusted the low speed needles from 1 turn out to two turns out 1/4 turn at a time and the issue did not improve at any of the settings.

I am out of ideas as to what I need to do to. I would appreciate any help you could give me. I hope I have given you enough info to help sort it out.

