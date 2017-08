Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2007 F12 Turbo Aquajet #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location North Dakota Age 41 Posts 1 2007 F12 Turbo Aquajet 2007 Honda F12 Turbo Aquajet.....Is there anything electronically that controls the turbo? The turbo spins easily and is free rolling....the turbo dump valve is moving when I hook up air to the airline that runs to the actuator.....I lubed them up really good with CR526 Marine lubricant. But on the water she won't get over 5 grand rpm. Doesn't feel like the turbo kicks in at all.



