Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2008 fx sho air cooler #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2015 Location United States Age 55 Posts 22 2008 fx sho air cooler I recently had lots of water in my oil. Cleaned it out and brought it to the shop where they removed the air cooler and found nothing wrong with it but now the ski won't top 30 or 40 mph. You hit the gas and it seems like it has power but shuts down when it hits about 30. Was the shop right to pull the air cooler thinking it was why I got water in my oil.

