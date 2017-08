Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rickter FS1 Carbon #1 resident guru Join Date May 2012 Location Woodstown, NJ Age 30 Posts 919 Rickter FS1 Carbon Rickter fs1 - $11000



Hull has usual beach rash. Guts are extremely clean and have seen salt twice. Calls or texts are preferred. 8562952587





Rickter FS-1 carbon

Handle Pole & Steering

RRP Cast Pole

RRP Chin Pad

RRP Steering

RRP 50mm Riser Fat Bar

OEM Yamaha Steering Cable

TBM Throttle

OEM Yamaha Throttle Cable

Pump

Solas 144 Mag Pump w/ Solas SS Wear Ring

Hooker 9/15

Wamiltons Trim, Reduction & Steering Nozzle

OEM Yamaha 61X Midshaft Assembly

Engine

JM 61X 82mm 718 Topend

OEM Yamaha 62T Bottom End

OEM Yamaha SBN 44

Aftermarket 62T Single Carb Intake Manifold

Carbon Reeds

Cold Fusion Silver Flywheel Cover

Rhaas Motor Mounts (4)

Tau Ceti Flame Arrestors (1)

Jaz 3 Gallon Fuel Tank

Exhaust

Factory B-Pipe

OEM Yamaha RN Waterbox

Electronics

MSD Enhancer

OEM Yamaha 62T Stator

OEM Yamaha 62T #Zero Lightened Flywheel

Rule 500 GPH Bilge Pump

OCD Tidy Bilge Harness

OCD Bilge Switch





