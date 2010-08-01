Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 550sx problem #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2016 Location England Posts 62 550sx problem After a full rebuild ( crank bearings, new crank seals, base gasket, head gaskets, 1mm oversized pistons n rings, over bored barrel etc all the correct sealant recommend by you guys) took her out on the lake, took a few trips in and out of the lake to get the carb set up better but had a cracking 6 hour session on her and she didn't miss a beat, took her to he lake today, fired her up and after looking at more info of carb setting I took her out and tried to make her more responsive, HOWEVER, it seems after the tinker she was trying to bog down when riding around let's say half throttle and really seems to take a while to pick up when you fullly blast her, so took her in again and tried adjusting , and now it's started back firing through the inlet and we can't understand why, then after about 40 mins of trying to adjust the screws it decided to just rev it's nuts off.... then I pulled the kill switch cord and she carried on, I ended up having to put a cloth over the air filter to starv it of air to kill it, whats going on? Whys it back firing and running away? Something tells me timing for back firing and possibly some seals for sucking in air? #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,529 Re: 550sx problem I would check for a air leak around the intake area and check the flywheel to see if it moved at all. Did you install the crank seals in the correct orientation? -95 750SXI

Originally Posted by bandit88 Originally Posted by I would check for a air leak around the intake area and check the flywheel to see if it moved at all. Did you install the crank seals in the correct orientation?

Yeh I'm going to check for air leaks etc and yeh I'm pretty sure I did, I checked and checked again, I'm pretty new to these engines but I always triple check specs and torques so I'm hoping I have, a leak down test will also be the next one to check if the seals are doing there job also but it's the backfire that's got me confused

Do you have a drawing or description of the correct way they go so I can check?

